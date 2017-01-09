Compact DIN-rail IoT gateway runs Linux on i.MX6 UL

Axiomtek’s rugged “IFB122” IoT gateway features an i.MX6 UL SoC with dual LANs, dual COMs, mini-PCIe expansion, and extended temperature support.



Axiomtek’s IFB222 is a fanless, vertical DIN-rail form-factor gateway with a smaller, 125 x 100 x 31mm footprint than the company’s recent, Intel Atom-based ICO300-MI Gateway. The gateway is even smaller — and much simpler — than the company’s year-old, i.MX6 based rBOX630.







IFB222

(click image to enlarge)







IFB222 top (left) and bottom views

(click images to enlarge)







IFB222 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



This time, Axiomtek taps NXP’s single-core, Cortex-A7 i.MX6 UltraLight (UL) SoC, running Yocto Project code with Linux 3.14.52. Other similar Internet of Things gateways include NXP’s Volansys-built Modular IoT Gateway reference design, which also runs a Yocto Project based Linux stack on an i.MX6 UL, but focuses specifically on 802.15.4 mesh networking.The IFB222 is designed for remote control/monitoring management applications such as unmanned control rooms, industrial machines, automatic parking lots, and traffic cabinets, says Axiomtek. The device supports -40 to 70°C temperatures, offers 2G @5~500MHz vibration resistance, and features either IP40 or IP30 ingress protection, depending on the conflicting citation. (IP30 protects against objects over 2.5mm, such as wire and small tools, but not against penetration by liquids.) The IFB222 also offers a 9V to 48V DC wide range power input with terminal block.The power-sipping, 528MHz i.MX6 UL SoC is backed up with 256MB DDR3 RAM and 4GB eMMC. The device integrates two 10/100Mbps Ethernet ports, two RS-232/422/485 serial ports, and a USB 2.0 port. A DIO and console interface with 2x in and 1x out supports “a wide variety of test and measurement applications,” says Axiomtek.

A mini-PCIe and SIM slot support WiFi or 3G/4G wireless cards, and a pair of external antennas are included. Other features include a relay, a watchdog, and 6x LEDs, including 4x user-assignable lights.



Further information

The IFB222 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Axiomtek’s IFB222 product page.

