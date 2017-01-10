ELC lineup features Linus, Alexa, Zephyr, and Android Things

The LF posted the schedule for the Embedded Linux Conference in Portland, Feb. 21-23. Keynotes include Guy Hoffman, Imad Sousou, and Linus Torvalds.



Registration is open for the Embedded Linux Conference (ELC) and OpenIoT Summit. Early bird prices end Jan. 15. The Linux Foundation also posted a full schedule for the show, which will run Feb. 21-23 in Portland, OR. That will make life easier for Linux and Git creator and long-time Portlandian Linus Torvalds, who will chat on stage with Dirk Hohndel, the former Intel open source guru who is now working as Chief Open Source Officer at VMware.







Imad Sousou (left) and Guy Hoffman

Following the Torvalds/Hohndel chat in the opening Tuesday, Feb. 21 slot will be a keynote from Imad Sousou, the VP of Intel’s Software and Services Group. The next morning, Cornell University’s Guy Hoffman will start things off with a keynote about human/robot interaction.

The 12th annual Embedded Linux Conference, which has moved up the coast from last year’s San Diego venue, will feature 130+ sessions, including those identified as being part of the OpenIoT Summit. Most of the presentations feature Linux, although reflecting the Linux Foundation’s expansion of its interests to other open source platforms, there are also a number of programs on its Zephyr RTOS. There’s even a presentation of the rival RIOT OS, which similarly targets open source IoT, and several sessions profile Google’s Android-based rework of its IoT-oriented Brillo distribution, called Android Things.



Linus Torvalds

The Internet of Things continues to be the hot topic here, but drones, which have dominated some recent ELC events are nowhere to be seen. There are a number of sessions on robotics and automotive technology, however.

One session describes how to integrate Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant in an embedded Linux system to make an Echo compatible system. Alexa was the big story at last week’s CES show. Thanks to Amazon partially opening up its Alexa development platform, the AI voice assistant appeared in a wide variety of products, ranging from a new Linksys Velop router to refrigerators, cars, smartwatches, robots, and more.



Dirk Hohndel

Below, we’ve highlighted a somewhat random selection of 10 programs of interest, but there are plenty of other intriguing titles described in the link at the end of the story. Sample presentations include:

Making an Amazon Echo Compatible Linux System — Michael E Anderson, The PTR Group, Inc.

— Michael E Anderson, The PTR Group, Inc. Embedded Linux Size Reduction Techniques — Michael Opdenacker, Free Electrons

— Michael Opdenacker, Free Electrons Moving from IoT to IIoT with Maker Boards, Linux, and Open-source Software Tools — Matt Newton, Opto 22

— Matt Newton, Opto 22 Deep Dive: Android Things Peripheral IO Manager — Sanrio Alvares, Intel

— Sanrio Alvares, Intel War Story: Using Zephyr to Develop a Wearable Device — Fabien Parent, BayLibre

— Fabien Parent, BayLibre Embedded Linux — Then and Now at iRobot — Patrick Doyle, iRobot

— Patrick Doyle, iRobot Educational Robotics Critical for the Future of Linux — Jason Kridner, Texas Instruments

— Jason Kridner, Texas Instruments Securing the Connected Car — Eystein Stenberg, Mender.io

— Eystein Stenberg, Mender.io Cross Platform Enablement for the Yocto Project with Containers — Randy Witt, Intel

— Randy Witt, Intel Building Multi-protocol IoT Nodes with Thread, BLE and ZigBee — Alin Lazar, NXP Semiconductors



Further information

Registration is open for the Embedded Linux Conference and OpenIoT Summit, to be held in Portland, Oregon at the Hilton Portland, Feb. 21-23. The schedule may be found here. Registration starts with a $550 early bird package, available through Jan. 15, jumping to $700 until Feb. 6 when it moves to $850. Academic and hobbyist tickets go for $175. More information may be found at the ELC 2017 Registration page.

