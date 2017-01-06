Intel NUC mini-PCs set sail on Kaby Lake

As part of its rollout of new 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” CPUs at CES in Las Vegas this week, Intel debuted four new Kaby Lake-based NUC mini-PCs.



In conjunction with its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) announcement of dozens of new 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” processors this week, Intel unveiled four NUC (Next Unit of Computing) mini-PCs based on dual-core, U-series Kaby Lake processors. One model — the Intel NUC Kit NUC7i7BNH — represents a new hardware design, and is available for presale.







Intel NUC Kit NUC7i5BNH (left), NUC7i5BNH (middle), and NUC7i3BNH

Intel NUC Kit NUC7i7BNH

The NUC7i7BNH’s 115 x 111 x 51mm dimensions are smaller than earlier generation NUCs like the Intel NUC DE3815TYKHE . Like the three other new NUCs, the NUC7i7BNH supports Windows 10 and “various Linux distros.”The 4K ready mini-PC runs on one of the newly announced U-series processors: a dual-core Intel Core i7-7576U running at 3.5GHz to 4.0GHz Turbo with 4MB cache and a 28W TDP. The i7-7576U is accompanied by Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650, offering much greater graphics performance than the Intel HD Graphics 620 found on the Core i7-7600U available with the Conga TC175 module.

The NUC7i7BNH supports up to 32GB DDR4 via dual sockets, and offers dual 2.5-inch bays for SATA III SSDs or HDDs with up to 2TB of storage. There’s also a microSDXC slot with UHS-I support, and an M.2 connector that can drive 22×42 or 22×80 M.2 SSDs. Intel Optane support is built in, although the speedy, non-volatile memory technology has yet to ship.

Highlights include a Thunderbolt 3 port that supports USB 3.1 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.2, and 40Gbps Thunderbolt connections. New features include a front-facing dual-array microphones said to support Microsoft Cortana voice interactions. There’s also an audio jack and HDMI-based 7.1 surround sound.

The NUC7i7BNH is further equipped with a GbE port, dual-band 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 4.2. You also get four USB 3.0 ports, and dual internal USB 2.0 headers. The 19V device has a commercial temperature range.

Other new NUC kits using existing designs include a NUC Kit NUC7i5BNH featuring a dual-core 7th Gen Core i5 processor, as well as a NUC Kit NUC7i5BNH with a similar i5, but accompanied by Intel Iris Plus graphics that also eliminates the 2.5-inch SSD bay. Finally, there’s a NUC Kit NUC7i3BNH with a dual-core i3 processor and a 2.5-inch bay designed to be an “entertainment hub or a digital personal assistant.”



Further information

The new Kaby Lake-based Intel NUC systems appear to be available for pre-order, including the new-design NUC7i7BNH, which sells for $521.75 at Shopblt.com. More information on the NUCs may be found on this Intel NUC page.

