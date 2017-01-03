All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Table compares 90 hacker-friendly single board computers

Jan 3, 2017 — by HackerBoards — 620 views

This table summarizes the core features of all of the single board computers that are profiled in our post that rings in 2017 with 90 hacker-friendly SBCs.

Click the image below to view the 90 SBC comparison table. The complete article that profiles all 90 single board computers, is available here: Ringing in 2017 with 90 hacker-friendly single board computers


(click the image to view the table)

Note: The table at the target page is generated from a Google Sheets spreadsheet, and is updated every five minutes. Therefore, corrections and edits will become available on an ongoing basis.
 

  1. deses12ses says:
    Jan. 4, 2017 at 4:17 am

    Can you release the table as a Drive document so we can filter the data? Also, saying if it has SATA or USB3 ports would be great, that way the data is more granular.

