Table compares 90 hacker-friendly single board computers
This table summarizes the core features of all of the single board computers that are profiled in our post that rings in 2017 with 90 hacker-friendly SBCs.
Click the image below to view the 90 SBC comparison table. The complete article that profiles all 90 single board computers, is available here: Ringing in 2017 with 90 hacker-friendly single board computers
(click the image to view the table)
Note: The table at the target page is generated from a Google Sheets spreadsheet, and is updated every five minutes. Therefore, corrections and edits will become available on an ongoing basis.
Can you release the table as a Drive document so we can filter the data? Also, saying if it has SATA or USB3 ports would be great, that way the data is more granular.