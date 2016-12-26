Compact Atom-based x86 SBC debuts edge expansion scheme

ADL Embedded Solutions unveiled a rugged, Linux-ready SBC with an Atom E3800 and a new, compact 75 x 75mm “Edge-Connect” form factor with dual PCIe.



San Diego based ADL Embedded Solutions has long been known for its MIL/AERO oriented PC/104 boards, and has more recently delivered 3.5-inch boards like the 4th Gen Intel Core based ADLQM867HD. The new ADLE3800SEC single board computer sticks with x86 Intel chips — dual- or quad-core Atom E3800 SoCs — but it debuts a homegrown, 75 x 75mm form factor with a new “Edge-Connect” architecture. The ADLE3800SEC supports optional -40 to 85°C temperatures, and runs Linux or Windows 10/8/7.







ADLE3800SEC

(click image to enlarge)



The 75 x 75mm size is one of the smallest we’ve seen in the x86 SBC world, offering a marked reduction in one dimension compared to the 100 x 72mm Pico-ITX form factor. The three-section Edge-Connect interface allows for I/O expansion and connectors in a variety of baseboard/breakout board configurations, including flat, vertical, and “odd-shapes,” says ADL Embedded Solutions. Additional I/O can “easily be made accessible using standard and customer-specific breakout boards,” thereby reducing cabling, integration time, and system size, says the company.

The design supports applications including unmanned drones and robots, portable healthcare instruments, and wearable computing, “especially in rugged military or industrial environments,” says the company. The form factor is “specially optimized” for Size, Weight, and Power (SWAP) applications.

In addition to the industrial temperature option, you can order the board with conformal coating and underfill for greater ruggedization. A wide-range 20-30VDC power supply can handle a variety of usage scenarios.

The ADLE3800SEC has 4GB of soldered DDR3, plus SATA and M.2 sockets, with the latter touted for supporting “the fastest SSDs on the market.” Coastline ports include dual GbE, USB 3.0 and 2.0, and either a DisplayPort or HDMI interface. The expansion edge-connector handles everything else, including more DisplayPort and USB, and dual PCIe.

Specifications listed for the ADLE3800SEC include:

Processor — Intel Atom E3827 (2x Bay Trail cores @ 1.75GHz, 1MB cache, 8W TDP) or E3845 (4x Bay Trail cores @ up to 1.91GHz, 2MB cache, 10W TDP); Intel Gen 7 Graphics with DirectX 11, Open GL 4.0, and full HD playback

Memory — Up to 4GB -1333MHz (soldered)

Storage — SATA 2.0; M.2 (Key B, 2242) for SSD

Display — 2x DisplayPorts (1x port, 1x via edge connector); option for HDMI instead of DP

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports

Other I/O: USB 3.0 port 3x USB 2.0 ports (1x port, 2x via edge connector)

Expansion — 2x PCIe, SMBus (both via edge connector)

Other features — optional heat spreader; optional conformal coating and underfilling

Power — 20-30VDC

Operating temperature — optional -40 to 85°C

Operating systems — Linux; Windows 10/8/7



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ADLE3800SEC. More information may be found on the ADL Embedded Solutions ADLE3800SEC product page and in the board’s announcement.

