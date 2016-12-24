Tiny quad-core Cortex-A53 hacker SBC debuts at $25

FriendlyElec’s open source, 64 x 60mm NanoPi A64 ships runs Ubuntu Core and MATE on an Allwinner A64, and provides WiFi, camera, and 40-pin RPi connectors.



Considering how prolific FriendlyELEC (AKA FriendlyARM) has been in churning out open spec NanoPi branded single board computers, it’s surprising the Guangzhou based company has is only now getting around to the mainstream platform of 2016: a quad-core Cortex-A53. The $25 NanoPi A64 is not FriendlyElec’s first 64-bit ARM SBC — earlier this year it shipped the $60 octa-core -A53 NanoPC-T3 and $35 NanoPi M3. The NanoPi A64 goes up directly against the $35 Raspberry Pi 3, Odroid-C2, and the like for the main event in the hacker board competition.







NanoPi A64, front and back

The NanoPi A64’s Allwinner A64 is joined as usual with a Mali-400 MP2 GPU. Like the Raspberry Pi 3 and Orange Pi PC 2, but unlike some 64-bit ARM boards, the NanoPi A64 is limited to 1GB of RAM. (2GB is standard on the Banana Pi BPI-M64 and is optional in a $29 version of the Pine A64.)







NanoPi A64 detail view

The 64 x 60mm footprint makes the NanoPi A64 one of the smallest 64-bit ARM boards to date, matching the dimensions of the octa-core NanoPi M3. The Orange Pi PC 2 measures a Raspberry Pi-like (and Odroid-C2-like) 85 x 55mm, and the Pine A64 and Banana Pi BPI-M64 are larger still.

There are only two USB host ports aside from the power-only micro-USB, but you get HDMI, MIPI-DSI and DVP camera connections, as well as an audio jack. The NanoPi A64 offers GbE and WiFi, but not Bluetooth.







Angle views of the NanoPi A64

Notable features include the 40-pin Raspberry Pi compatible expansion header, an IR receiver, an I2S header, and a PMIC. You also get ready-made custom Ubuntu Core and Ubuntu MATE images.

Specifications listed for the NanoPi A64 include:

Processor — Allwinner A64 (4x Cortex-A53 cores @ 648MHz to 1.152GHz with DVFS); ARM Mali400-MP2 GPU with OpenGL ES2.0, OpenVG1.1 support

Memory — 1GB DDR3 RAM; microSD slot

Display/Camera: HDMI 1.4 out port MIPI-DSI DVP camera

Wireless — 802.11b/g/n

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port (RTL8211E)

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 host ports Micro-USB port (power input only) with conversion cable Audio out/mic jack Serial debug I2S 40-pin Raspberry Pi compatible with UART, SPI, I2C, PWM, I/O etc

Other features — 2x LEDs; IR receiver

Dimensions — 64 x 60mm

Power — DC 5V/2A via micro-USB; PMU (AXP803) with software power-off; power button

Operating system — Ubuntu Core with Qt Embedded; Ubuntu MATE



Further information

The NanoPi A64 is available now for $25 plus shipping (about $10 to U.S.). More information may be found at FriendlyElec’s NanoPi A64 product page and NanoPi A64 wiki.