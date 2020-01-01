The Single Board Computer Database

Star64 4GB
Pine64
StarFive JH7110
(4x SiFive U74
@1.5Ghz
)
Star64 8GB
Pine64
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 4x USB
, 1x HDMI
StarFive JH7110
(4x SiFive U74
@1.5Ghz
)
Orange Pi 5
Xunlong Software
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 4x USB
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3588S
(4x Cortex A76
@2.4Ghz
+
4x Cortex A55 @
1.8Ghz
)
Rock 5B
Radxa
32.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 4x USB
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Rockchip RK3588
(4x Cortex A76
@2.4Ghz
+
4x Cortex A55 @
1.8Ghz
)
Banana Pi BPI-W3
Sinovoip
16.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 5x USB
, 2x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Rockchip RK3588
(4x Cortex A76
@2.4Ghz
+
4x Cortex A55 @
1.8Ghz
)
QuartzPro64
Pine64
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 5x USB
, 2x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Rockchip RK3588
(4x Cortex A76
@2.4Ghz
+
4x Cortex A55 @
1.8Ghz
)
SOQuartz 8GB Compute Module W
Pine64
16.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 4x USB
, 2x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Rockchip RK3566
(4x Cortex A55
@1.8Ghz
)
WL051
DFI
8.0 GiB RAM
Intel 8th Generation Core Processors
(4x
@2.2Ghz
)
AL053
DFI
32.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel Atom E3900 Series
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
AL051
DFI
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel Atom E3900 Series
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
FS053
DFI
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP i.MX6
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
FS051
DFI
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
BW051
DFI
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Pentium®/Celeron® Processor N3000 Family
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
WL551
DFI
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel 8th Generation Core Processors
(4x
@2.2Ghz
)
GH551
DFI
32.0 GiB RAM
, 3x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
AMD AMD’s Ryzen Embedded SoCs
(4x
@2.6Ghz
)
CS551
DFI
16.0 GiB RAM
, 3x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel 8th Generation Core Processors
(8x
@3.6Ghz
)
KU553
DFI
32.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel 7th Generation Core Processors
(4x
@2.8Ghz
)
AL553
DFI
16.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel Atom Processor E3900 Series
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
KU551
DFI
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel 7th Generation Core Processors
(4x
@2.8Ghz
)
SU551
DFI
16.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel 6th Generation Core Processors
(4x
@2.8Ghz
)
BW551
DFI
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel Pentium/Celeron Processor N3000 Family
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
BT551/BT553
DFI
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel Atom/Celeron
(4x
@2.0Ghz
)
AL253
DFI
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel Atom Processor E3900 Series
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
SU256-SCM
DFI
8.0 GiB RAM
, 4x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel 6th Generation Core Processors
(2x
@2.8Ghz
)
BT259
DFI
8.0 GiB RAM
, 4x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Atom/Celeron
(4x
@2.0Ghz
)
SU251/ SU253
DFI
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Intel 6th Generation Core Processors
(2x
@2.6Ghz
)
BT253
DFI
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel Atom/Celeron
(4x
@2.0Ghz
)
eSOM3735z
UNERON
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Z3735G
(4x
@1.83Ghz
)
Radxa Zero
Radxa
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Amlogic S905Y2
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
EM3566
Boardcon
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3566
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
M8M051
DFI
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP i.MX 8M
(8x
@1.5Ghz
)
WL053
DFI
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Intel Whiskey Lake
(4x
@2.2Ghz
)
M8MP553
DFI
32.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP i.MX 8M Plus
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Zero
Radxa
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Amlogic S905Y2
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
ACM-XE21B6
Acrosser
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Intel HE
(6x
@2.7Ghz
)
ACM-XD15B7
Acrosser
64.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Intel D
(8x
@2.0Ghz
)
AMB-VDX3H2
Acrosser
64.0 GiB RAM
, 3x Ethernet
DM&P DX3
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Mochabin-5G
Globalscale Technologies
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Marvell Armada 7040
(4x
@1.4Ghz
)
CM3566
Boardcon
8.0 GiB RAM
, 6x Ethernet
Rockchip RK3566
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Nezha
Sipeed Technology
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Allwinner D1
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
Spear-MX8
Variscite
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX8 QuadMax
(6x
@1.8Ghz
)
M7plus
Novasom
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Rockchip RK3328
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
AECX-TGL0
Litemax
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Tiger Lake-UP3
(4x
@2.2Ghz
)
MYS-8MMX
MYIR Tech
64.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 2x HDMI
NXP i.MX8M Mini
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
AL551
DFI
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Intel Atom E3900 (and other Apollo Lake options)
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
DART-MX8M-PLUS
Variscite
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP iMX8M Plus
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Quartz64 8GB
Pine64
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Rockchip RK3566
(4x Cortex A55
@1.8Ghz
)
ALF51
DFI
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel Atom Processor E3900 Series
(4x
@2.5Ghz
)
GHF51
DFI
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000/V1000
(4x
@2.8Ghz
)
RICO-3288Mini
Aaeon
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 2x HDMI
Rockchip RK3288
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
UP Squared Pro
Aaeon
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Pentium 4200, Celeron N3350, or Atom E3950
(4x
@1.1Ghz
)
AMIX-CML0
Litemax
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel Comet Lake-S
(8x
@3.2Ghz
)
AECX-WHL0
Litemax
64.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel Whiskey Lake-U
(4x
@4.4Ghz
)
RSB-3720
Advantech
64.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 2x HDMI
NXP i.MX8M Plus
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
PicoCoreMX8MN
FS Systeme
6.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX8M Nano
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Banana Pi BPI-M2 Pro
Sinovoip
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Amlogic S905X3
(4x
@2.0Ghz
)
Jetson TX2 NX
Nvidia
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Nvidia Tegra X2
(6x
@2.0Ghz
)
XPI-S905X
Geniatech
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 2x HDMI
Amlogic S905X
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
XPI-3288
Geniatech
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3288
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
PicoCoreMX8MP
FS Elektronik Systeme
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX8M Plus
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS
Variscite
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP iMX8M Plus
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
MKR Windy
Midatronics
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
ST Microelectronics STM32WL
(1x
@48Mhz
)
Raspberry Pi Pico
Raspberry Pi Foundation
67.1 KiB RAM
Raspberry Pi Foundation RP2040
(2x
@133Mhz
)
Evo M51
Alorium
276.8 KiB RAM
Microchip SAMD51
(1x
@120Mhz
)
AL05P
DFI
201.3 KiB RAM
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Intel E39xx, N4200, N3350
(4x
@2.5Ghz
)
BeagleV
Seeed
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
StarFive JH7100
(2x
@1.5Ghz
)
Omega2 Pro
Onion
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Onion Omega2+
(1x
@580Mhz
)
N1
Novasom
512.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
NXP LS1012
(1x
@800Mhz
)
Hackboard 2
Quantum Engineering
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Intel Celeron N4020
(2x
@2.8Ghz
)
i.MX8M Plus SoM
SolidRun
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP i.MX8M Plus Dual/Quad
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Orange Pi R1 Plus
Xunlong Software
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Rockchip RK3328
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
DR6018-S
Wallys
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Qualcomm IPQ6010
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Coral Dev Board Mini
Coral
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
MediaTek MT8167S
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
U1A SBC
Novasom
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Espressif ESP32-WROOM-32S
(2x
@240Mhz
)
Tinker Board 2
ASUS
402.7 KiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
AECX-V1K1
Litemax
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000
(4x
@3.35Ghz
)
EMH6 SBC
Boardcon
32.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 4x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Allwinner H6
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Quantum Mini Linux Dev Kit
Seeed
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Allwinner H3
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
UP Xtreme i11
Aaeon
524.3 MiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Intel 11th Gen Core i3/i5/i7, Celeron
(4x
@4.4Ghz
)
M8
Novasom
64.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 410E
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
NanoPi R4S
FriendlyElec
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
APIX-KBL7
Litemax
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Intel Core i7/i5/i3 and Celeron
(2x
@2.8Ghz
)
VAR-SOM-MX8
Variscite
16.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP i.MX8 QuadMax
(6x
@1.6Ghz
)
M11
Novasom
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Intel N42
(4x
@1.1Ghz
)
DART-MX6
Variscite
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6 Quad/Dual
(4x
@800Mhz
)
OK1028A-C SBC
Forlinx
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP LS1028A
(2x
@1.5Ghz
)
U5C
Novasom
2.0 GiB RAM
, 5x Ethernet
NXP i.MX6ULL
(1x
@900Mhz
)
VAR-SOM-MX6
Variscite
512.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
NXP i.MX6 (QuadPlus, Quad, Dual, DualLite, or Solo)
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Orange Pi Zero2 2020
Xunlong Software
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Allwinner H616
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Odroid-H2-plus
Odroid
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Celeron J4115
(4x
@2.5Ghz
)
Open-Q 610 microSOM
Lantronix
32.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Qualcomm QCS610
(2x
@2.2Ghz
)
M9
Novasom
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
, Neural Accelerator (NPU)
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4
Raspberry Pi Foundation
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Broadcom BCM2711
(4x Cortex A72
@1.5Ghz
)
iW-Rainbow G34M/G37M-Q7
iWave Systems
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 2x HDMI
NXP i.MX8M Mini or Nano
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Banana Pi BPI-EAI80
Sinovoip
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Edgeless EAI80
(2x
@200Mhz
)
Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit
Nvidia
8.2 MiB RAM
, Neural Accelerator (NPU)
Nvidia Tegra X1
(4x
@1.43Ghz
)
Core-3399Pro-JD4
Firefly
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3399Pro
(6x
@1.8Ghz
)
Portenta H7
Arduino
6.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
STM STM32H747
(1x
@480Mhz
)
SBC-7530
Artila
64.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX6ULL
(1x
@800Mhz
)
conga-PA7
Congatec
512.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Intel x6000E and J Series
(4x
@1.9Ghz
)
GW7300
Gateworks
16.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP i.MX8M Mini Quad
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
NanoPi M4V2
FriendlyElec
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
DR4029
WallysTech
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Qualcomm IPQ4029
(4x
@720Mhz
)
XPI-3128
Geniatech
512.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Rockchip RK3128
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
MaaXBoard Mini
Avnet
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX8M Mini
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
ND108T
Mitac
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX8M Quad or Dual
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
FZ5 Card
MYIR Tech
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU5EV
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Banana Pi BPI-M5
Sinovoip
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
Amlogic S905X3
(4x
@2.0Ghz
)
MaaXBoard
Avnet
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX8M
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
DR6018 V2
Wallys
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Qualcomm-Atheros IPQ6010
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
PICO317
Axiomtek
1.0 GiB RAM
, 5x Ethernet
Intel Atom x5-E3940
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
ODROID-N2+
Hardkernel
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Amlogic S922X
(6x
@2.2Ghz
)
ATmegaZero
EspinalLab
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
MicroChip ATmega32U4
(1x
@16Mhz
)
Winmate IB32
Winmate
26.2 KiB RAM
Intel Celeron N2930
(4x
@1.83Ghz
)
Chameleon96
NovTech
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Cyclone V SoC FPGA
(2x
@800Mhz
)
ESP32-S2-Saola
Espressif
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
Espressif ESP32-S2 (WROVER or WROOM)
(1x
@240Mhz
)
Winmate FA30
Winmate
2.0 GiB RAM
NXP i.MX6 Dual (or Quad)
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Developer Board 4 V3
Geniatech
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Qualcomm Snapdragon 410E
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Winmate IQ30
Winmate
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
(8x
@2.2Ghz
)
NanoSOM nS02
Exor
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
STMicroelectronics STM32MP157
(2x
@800Mhz
)
SwiftIO
MadMachine
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX RT1052
(1x
@600Mhz
)
ZynqBerryZero
Trenz Electronic
32.0 GiB RAM
Xilinx Zynq-7010
(2x
@670Mhz
)
Odyssey - X86J4105
Seeed
512.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
Intel Celeron J4105
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
PicoCoreRT1
FS Elektronik Systeme
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX RT1050
(1x
@600Mhz
)
Wandboard i.MX8M Plus
TechNexion
256.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
NXP i.MX8M Plus
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
BeagleBone Enhanced
SanCloud
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
TI AM335x
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
Rock Pi E
Radxa
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Rockchip RK3328
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
Tiny1284P
Crowdsupply
2.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Microchip ATmega1284P
(1x
@20Mhz
)
UP Xtreme Lite
Aaeon
(Unknown RAM)
Intel Core i7-8265U
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
NanoPi NEO3
FriendlyElec
16.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
RockChip RK3328
(4x
@1.296Ghz
)
SAMD21 Lite
Bokra
2.0 GiB RAM
Microchip ATSAMD21G18A
(1x
@48Mhz
)
Rock Pi 4 Model C
Radxa
(Unknown RAM)
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
FZ3 Card
MYIR Tech
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale ZU3EG
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
iW-Rainbow-G27S
iWave Systems
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
NXP i.MX8 Quad MAX/Quad Plus
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
ODROID-C4
Hardkernel
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Amlogic S905X3
(4x
@2.0Ghz
)
Tinker Edge R
ASUS
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3399Pro
(6x
@1.8Ghz
)
PICO-PI-IMX7
TechNexion
6.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Neural Accelerator (NPU)
NXP i.MX7 Dual
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Verdin iMX8M Mini
Toradex
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX 8M Mini
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
NPi i.MX6ULL Dev Board
Seeed
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX6 ULL
(1x
@800Mhz
)
AM65x Industrial SoM
Mistral
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
TI AM6548
(4x
@1.1Ghz
)
NanoPi R2S
FriendlyElec
4.0 GiB RAM
, 6x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Rockchip RK3328
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
SBC-C61
SECO
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
NXP i.MX 8M Mini
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
MYC-C335X-GW
MYIR Tech
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
Texas Instruments AM335x
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
GW6903
Gateworks
512.0 MiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Cavium Octeon TX
(2x
@800Mhz
)
efusA7UL
FS Elektronik Systeme
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
NXP i.MX 6UL/ULL
(1x
@900Mhz
)
NanoPi R1S-H5
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Allwinner H5
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
NanoPi R1S-H3
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Allwinner H3
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
OrangeCrab
GsD
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Lattice ECP5-25F
(1x
@70Mhz
)
Helios64
Kobol Innovations
(Unknown RAM)
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
efusA9X
FS Elektronik Systeme
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP i.MX 6SoloX
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
HardRock64
Pine64
2.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
PicoCoreMX8MM
FS Elektronik Systeme
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX8M Mini
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Grizzly
VersaLogic
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Intel C3958
(16x
@2.0Ghz
)
Giant Board
Groboards
128.0 GiB RAM
, 4x Ethernet
Atmel SAMA5D2
(1x
@500Mhz
)
SOM-SL i.MX8M Mini
Kontron
(Unknown RAM)
NXP i.MX8M Mini
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
efusA9
FS Elektronik Systeme
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX6
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
MYD-YA157C Development Board
MYIR Tech
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
STMicroelectronics STM32MP157A
(2x
@650Mhz
)
MYC-YA157C CPU Module
MYIR Tech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
STMicroelectronics STM32MP157
(2x
@650Mhz
)
Pynq-Z1
Digilent
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Xilinx ZYNQ XC7Z020
(2x
@650Mhz
)
Pynq-Z2
TUL
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 2x HDMI
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
Xilinx ZYNQ XC7Z020-1CLG400C
(2x
@650Mhz
)
MYC-C8MMX
MYIR Tech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 2x HDMI
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
NXP i.MX 8M Mini
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
efusMX8X
FS Elektronik Systeme
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX8 DualX/QuadXPlus
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Orange Pi 4
Xunlong Software
2.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
PicoCoreMX6SX
FS Elektronik Systeme
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX 6SoloX
(1x
@800Mhz
)
Banana Pi BPI-F2S
Sinovoip
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
SunPlus SP7021
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
armStone MX8M
FS Elektronik Systeme
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
NXP i.MX 8M
(2x
@1.5Ghz
)
Harrier
VersaLogic
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Intel Atom E39xx (dual 1.3GHz or quad 1.6GHz)
(2x
@1.3Ghz
)
armStone A9r2
FS Elektronik Systeme
2.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP i.MX 6
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
Open-Q 845 uSoM
Intrinsyc
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Qualcomm Snapdragon SDA845
(8x
@2.65Ghz
)
UDOO X86 II
SECO
6.0 GiB RAM
, 1x DisplayPort
Intel N3160
(4x
@2.24Ghz
)
PICO-PI-IMX8M
TechNexion
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX8M Quad
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
PICO-IMX8M
TechNexion
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX8M (Dual, QuadLite, or Quad)
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Teensy 4.0
Teensy
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX RT1062
(1x
@600Mhz
)
Habanero
8devices
(Unknown RAM)
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Qualcomm IPQ4019
(4x Cortex A7
@720Mhz
)
Rock Pi X
Radxa
1.0 GiB RAM
, 5x Ethernet
Intel Atom x5-Z8300
(4x
@1.84Ghz
)
ZeroPi
FriendlyElec
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
i.MX8M Mini SOM
SolidRun
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
NXP i.MX8M Mini Q
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
GW5913
Gateworks
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
, Neural Accelerator (NPU)
NXP i.MX6
(2x
@800Mhz
)
Orange Pi Zero2
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Allwinner H6
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
WB15 Mini SoM
InnoComm
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX8M Mini Quad
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
CL-SOM-iMX8X
Compulab
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX8 QuadXPlus
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Khadas VIM3L
Khadas
4.0 GiB RAM
, 3x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Amlogic S905D3
(4x
@1.9Ghz
)
BeagleBone AI
BeagleBoard.org
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
TI AM5729
(2x
@1.5Ghz
)
MYD-CZU3EG
MYIR Tech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
TS-4100
Technologic Systems
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX 6UltraLite
(1x
@700Mhz
)
IBR210
Ibase
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
NXP i.MX8 M Quad, Dual
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
SOM-2569
Advantech
3.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Intel Apollo Lake
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
emCON-MX8M Mini
emtrion
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP i.MX8M Mini
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Myon I
Keith and Koep
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 410E
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Trizeps VIII mini
Keith and Koep
8.0 GiB RAM
NXP i.MX 8M Mini
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
PanGu Board
i2SOM
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
STMicroelectronics STM32MP157
(2x
@650Mhz
)
MYC-CZU3EG
MYIR Tech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
emSBC-Argon
emtrion
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
STMicroelectronics STM32MP157
(2x
@650Mhz
)
GW5910
Gateworks
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX6
(2x
@800Mhz
)
6502 MicroSoM
Inforce
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
(8x
@2.2Ghz
)
SOM-RK3399
FriendlyElec
3.0 GiB RAM
, 1x DisplayPort
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
Rock Pi S
Radxa
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Rockchip RK3308
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
Raspberry Pi 4 Model B
Raspberry Pi Foundation
512.0 MiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Broadcom BCM2711B0
(4x Cortex A72
@1.5Ghz
)
Open-Q 820Pro
Intrinsyc
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 2x HDMI
Qualcomm Snapdragon 820E
(4x
@2.3Ghz
)
MYC-JX8MX
MYIR Tech
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX 8M
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
Conga-SMX8
Congatec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX8 DualMax, QuadPlus, or QuadMax
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Jetson Nano Developer Kit
Nvidia
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Nvidia Erista
(4x
@1.43Ghz
)
Khadas VIM3 Pro
Khadas
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Neural Accelerator (NPU)
Amlogic A311D
(6x
@2.2Ghz
)
MYC-Y7Z010/007S
MYIR Tech
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Xilinx Zynq-7010 (866MHz dual-core) or Zynq-7007S (766MHz single-core)
(2x
@870Mhz
)
Grove AI HAT
Seeed
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
Kendryte K210
(2x
@400Mhz
)
Open-Q 835
Intrinsyc
(Unknown RAM)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
(8x
@2.2Ghz
)
Pine H64 Model B
Pine64
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Allwinner H6
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Atomic PI
Digital Loggers
3.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Atom x5-Z8350
(4x
@1.92Ghz
)
Komikan DVK
8devices
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Realtek RTL8197FS
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
Komikan
8devices
(Unknown RAM)
, 2x Ethernet
Realtek RTL8197FS
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
SM2S-ZUSP
MSC Technologies
(Unknown RAM)
Xilinx UltraScale+
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Open-Q 660
Intrinsyc
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
Qualcomm SDA660
(8x
@2.2Ghz
)
Prime
Optimus Embedded Systems
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x DisplayPort
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
ADL120S
ADL Embedded Solutions
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Core i7
(4x
@2.4Ghz
)
Open-Q 605
Intrinsyc
32.0 GiB RAM
, 4x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
Qualcomm QCS605
(8x
@2.5Ghz
)
SBC-C20
SECO
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x DisplayPort
, Neural Accelerator (NPU)
NXP i.MX8M Quad, QuadLite, or Dual
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Kettlepop
Source Parts
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Next Thing Co. GR8
(1x
@1.01Ghz
)
ODROID-N2
Hardkernel
(Unknown RAM)
Amlogic S922X
(6x
@1.8Ghz
)
Jetson Nano
Nvidia
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Nvidia Erista
(4x
@1.43Ghz
)
UP Xtreme
Aaeon
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel 8th Gen Core i3/i5/i7, Celeron
(4x
@4.7Ghz
)
MYD-Y6ULX
MYIR Tech
16.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
NXP i.MX 6UL/6ULL
(1x
@530Mhz
)
MYC-Y6ULX
MYIR Tech
(Unknown RAM)
, 2x Ethernet
NXP i.MX 6UL/6ULL
(1x
@530Mhz
)
820 Nano SOM
Mistral
(Unknown RAM)
, 3x Ethernet
Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
(4x
@2.2Ghz
)
Piconium
Embedded Now
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Intel Atom
(4x
@1.91Ghz
)
OSD32MP15x SiP
Octavo Systems
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
STMicroelectronics STM32MP15x
(2x
@650Mhz
)
UCM-iMX8M-Mini
Compulab
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX8M Mini DualLite/Dual/Quad
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
EMB-2238
Estone Technology
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX8M Quad
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
iW-RainboW-G27M
iWave Systems
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX8 QuadMax
(6x
@1.8Ghz
)
SMARC-iMX8M
Embedian
6.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX8M
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
ADLE3900HDC
ADL Embedded Solutions
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Intel Atom E39xx
(4x
@2.0Ghz
)
PicoCoreMX7ULP
FS Elektronik Systeme
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP i.MX7ULP
(2x
@720Mhz
)
ADLE3900SEC
ADL Embedded Solutions
1.0 GiB RAM
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Intel Atom E39xx
(4x
@2.0Ghz
)
TS-7180
Technologic Systems
4.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP i.MX6UL
(1x
@700Mhz
)
M7
Novasom
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
Rockchip RK3328
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Hyper-RK39
IEI
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+
Raspberry Pi Foundation
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Broadcom BCM2837B0
(4x Cortex A53
@1.2Ghz
)
Inforce 6560
Inforce
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (SDA660)
(8x
@2.2Ghz
)
SandCat
VersaLogic
3.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Bay Trail
(2x
@1.33Ghz
)
AIO-3399C (AI Version)
T-Chip
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x DisplayPort
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
Orange Pi 3
Xunlong Software
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Neural Accelerator (NPU)
AllWinner H6
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
EM3399
Boardcon
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
STM32F7 6G Discovery
ST Microelectronics
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 2x HDMI
STM32 STM32F746NG
(1x
@220Mhz
)
ODROID MC-1 Solo
Hardkernel
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Samsung Exynos 5422
(8x
@2.1Ghz
)
FS-FP5V
Sapphire
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000
(4x
@3.8Ghz
)
Raspberry Pi 3 A+
Raspberry Pi Foundation
32.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 4x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Broadcom BCM2837B0
(4x Cortex A53
@1.4Ghz
)
apu4 series
PC Engines
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
AMD GX-412TC
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
apu2 series
PC Engines
4.0 GiB RAM
, 4x Ethernet
AMD GX-412TC
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
Rock Pi 4
Radxa
4.0 GiB RAM
, 3x Ethernet
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
MYS-6ULX
MYIR Tech
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX 6UL/6ULL
(1x
@530Mhz
)
Odroid-H2
Odroid
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
Intel Celeron J4105U
(4x
@2.3Ghz
)
Orange Pi Lite2
Xunlong Software
32.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
AllWinner H6
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
NanoPi NEO4
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
Minnowboard Turbot Dual-Core
Silicom / ADI Engineering
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Atom E3826
(2x
@1.46Ghz
)
NanoPi M4
FriendlyElec
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
iMX RT1052 SBC
Forlinx
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX RT1052
(1x
@530Mhz
)
LicheePi Nano
Zepan
32.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
AllWinner F1C100s
(1x
@900Mhz
)
Khadas Edge
Khadas
(Unknown RAM)
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
Banana Pi BPI-P2 Zero
Sinovoip
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
, Neural Accelerator (NPU)
AllWinner H2+ / H3 / H5
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
GAPuino GAP8
GreenWaves
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
GreenWaves GAP8
(8x
@250Mhz
)
Coral Dev Board
Google
(Unknown RAM)
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX 8M
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Banana Pi BPI-R64
Sinovoip
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
MediaTek MT7622
(2x
@1.35Ghz
)
TS-7970 Quad
Technologic Systems
1.0 GiB RAM
, 5x Ethernet
NXP i.MX6 Solo
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
A64-OLinuXino
Olimex
2.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A64
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Renegade Elite
Libre Computer
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
UDOO Bolt
SECO
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
AMD Ryzen Embedded (V1202B on Bolt V3; V1605B on Bolt V8)
(2x
@3.6Ghz
)
Orange Pi 3G-IoT
Xunlong Software
32.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 2x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
MediaTek MT6572
(2x
@1.2Ghz
)
NanoPC-T4
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
RockPro64
Pine64
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
NanoPi K1 Plus
FriendlyElec
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
AllWinner H5
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
Banana Pi W2
Sinovoip
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Realtek RTD1296
(4x
@1.4Ghz
)
Ultra96
AVNET
2.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG A484
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
HiKey 970
HiSilicon
2.0 GiB RAM
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970
(8x
@2.36Ghz
)
TSCM 283
Technical Solutions Inc.
6.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Neural Accelerator (NPU)
NXP i.MX283
(1x
@450Mhz
)
Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+
Raspberry Pi Foundation
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
Broadcom BCM2837B0
(4x Cortex A53
@1.4Ghz
)
Nitrogen8M
Boundary Devices
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX 8M Dual/QuadLite/Quad
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
UP Core Plus
Aaeon
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Intel Atom x5-E3940 / x7-E3950 / Celeron N3350 / Pentium N4200
(4x
@2.5Ghz
)
Orange Pi 4G-IoT
Xunlong Software
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x DisplayPort
MediaTek MT6737
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
Neutis N5
Neutis
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H5
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
NanoPi Neo Core (256MB)
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Firefly-RK3399
T-Chip
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
Pine H64
Pine64
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
AllWinner H6-V200
(4x Cortex A53
@1.8Ghz
)
ODROID-C0
Hardkernel
3.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Amlogic S805
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
ODROID-HC2
Hardkernel
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Samsung Exynos 5422
(4x
@2.0Ghz
)
ODROID-C2
Hardkernel
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Amlogic S905
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Odroid-N1
Hardkernel
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
HiFive Unleashed
SiFive
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
SiFive Freedom U540
(5x
@1.5Ghz
)
RockPro64-AI
Pine64
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Rockchip RK3399Pro
(6x Cortex A53
@1.8Ghz
)
RICO-3399
AAEON
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
Orange Pi RK3399
Xunlong Software
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
ESPRESSOBin
Globalscale Technologies
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Marvell Armada 3700LP (88F3720)
(2x
@1.2Ghz
)
Helios4
Kobol Innovations
2.0 GiB RAM
, 3x Ethernet
Marvell Armada 388 (88F6828)
(2x
@1.6Ghz
)
SwiftBoard Data
KoVu Inc.
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Rockchip RK3328
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Tinker Board S
ASUS
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3288
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Grapeboard
Scalys
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP/QorIQ LS1012A
(1x
@800Mhz
)
Orange Pi One Plus
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
AllWinner H6-V200
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
LattePanda Delta 432
LattePanda
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Celeron N4100
(4x
@2.4Ghz
)
LattePanda Alpha 800s
LattePanda
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Intel Core M3-8100
(2x
@3.4Ghz
)
Renegade
Libre Computer
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Rockchip RK3328
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
iW-Rainbow-G23S
iWave Systems
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Renesas RZ/G1C
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Tritium 2GB
Libre Computer
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H5
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
Tritium 1GB
Libre Computer
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
Tritium IoT
Libre Computer
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H2+
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
NanoPi Fire3
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Samsung S5P6818
(8x
@1.4Ghz
)
NanoPi Fire2A
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Samsung S5P4418
(4x
@1.4Ghz
)
OK335xS SBC
Forlinx
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
TI Sitara AM3354
(1x
@800Mhz
)
OKMX6UL-C1 SBC
Forlinx
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
NXP i.MX6UltraLite
(1x
@530Mhz
)
iMX7-96 Meerkat
NovTech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
NXP i.MX7 Dual
(2x
@1.2Ghz
)
PocketBeagle
BeagleBoard.org
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
TI TI Sitara AM3358 (via OSD3358-SM SiP)
(1x
@800Mhz
)
Jetson TX2
Nvidia
1.0 GiB RAM
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NVIDIA Tegra X2 "Parker"
(6x
@2.0Ghz
)
Rock960
Vamrs
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 2x HDMI
Rockchip RK3399
(2x Cortex A72
@2.0Ghz
+
4x Cortex A53 @
1.5Ghz
)
Banana Pi Zero
Sinovoip
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H2+
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
Orange Pi i96
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
RDA Micro 8810PL
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
Khadas VIM2
Khadas
512.0 MiB RAM
Amlogic S912
(8x
@1.5Ghz
)
NanoPi Duo
FriendlyElec
3.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
AllWinner H2+
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Orange Pi R1
Xunlong Software
512.0 MiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
AllWinner H2+
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Rock64
Pine64
(Unknown RAM)
, 2x Ethernet
Rockchip RK3328
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Orange Pi Zero Plus H5
Xunlong Software
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H5
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Z-turn Lite
MYIR Tech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Xilinx Zynq-7010/7007 H3
(2x
@770Mhz
)
HiKey 960
HiKey
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
HiSilicon Kirin 960
(8x
@2.3Ghz
)
NanoPi NEO Plus2
FriendlyElec
3.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H5
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Libre Computer Board
Libre Computer
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Amlogic S905X
(4x
@1.51Ghz
)
UP Core
Aaeon
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Atom x5-Z8350 Cherry Trail
(4x
@1.92Ghz
)
OKMX6UL-C2 SBC
Forlinx
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
NXP i.MX6UltraLite
(1x
@530Mhz
)
NanoPi M2A
FriendlyElec
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
Samsung S5P4418
(4x
@1.4Ghz
)
BeagleBone Blue
BeagleBoard.org
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
TI Sitara AM3358
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
TS-4900
Technologic Systems
1.0 GiB RAM
NXP i.MX6 Solo/Quad
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
NanoPi K2
FriendlyElec
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Amlogic S905
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
S5P4418 SBC
Forlinx
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Samsung S5P4418
(4x
@1.43Ghz
)
Rico board
MYIR Tech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
TI AM437X
(1x
@1.02Ghz
)
Orange Pi 2G-IOT
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
RDA Micro 8810PL
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
CubieBoard 6
CubieTech
(Unknown RAM)
Actions Semi S500
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Orange Pi Win Plus
Xunlong Software
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A64
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Orange Pi Prime
Xunlong Software
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H5
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Orange Pi Zero Plus 2 (H5)
Xunlong Software
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H5
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
UDOO X86 (original version)
SECO
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Intel N3160
(4x
@2.24Ghz
)
Orange Pi Win
Xunlong Software
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
AllWinner A64
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Z-turn board
MYIR Tech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Xilinx XC7Z010/020
(2x
@670Mhz
)
NanoPi NEO2
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
AllWinner H5
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Orange Pi Zero Plus 2
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
LicheePi Zero
Lichee Pi / Zepan
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner V3s
(1x
@1.2Ghz
)
TS-7680
Technologic Systems
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
NXP i.MX286
(1x
@450Mhz
)
OK335xD SBC
Forlinx
(Unknown RAM)
, 2x Ethernet
TI Sitara AM3354
(1x
@800Mhz
)
OKMX6Q-C SBC
Forlinx
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
NXP i.MX6Quad
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
NanoPi M1 Plus
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Raspberry Pi Zero W (Wireless)
Raspberry Pi Foundation
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Broadcom BCM2835
(1x ARM1176JZF-S
@1.0Ghz
)
Banana Pi M2M Magic
Sinovoip
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner R16 / A33
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Tinker Board
ASUS
1.0 GiB RAM
Rockchip RK3288
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3
Raspberry Pi Foundation
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Broadcom BCM2837
(4x Cortex A53
@1.2Ghz
)
NanoPi A64
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
AllWinner A64
(4x
@1.15Ghz
)
Banana Pi R2
Sinovoip
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
MediaTek MT7623N
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
LicheePi One
Zepan
2.0 GiB RAM
, 5x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A13
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
UP Squared
Aaeon
1.0 GiB RAM
Intel N3350, N4200, x5-E3940, or x7-E3950
(2x
@2.4Ghz
)
Khadas VIM S905X
Khadas
8.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 2x HDMI
, 1x DisplayPort
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
Amlogic S905X
(4x
@2.0Ghz
)
Orange Pi PC 2
Xunlong Software
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H5
(4x
@2.0Ghz
)
Orange Pi Zero
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H2+
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
VoCore2
VoCore
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
MediaTek MT7628AN
(1x
@580Mhz
)
i.MX6Q SBC
Forlinx
(Unknown RAM)
, 2x Ethernet
NXP i.MX6Quad
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
i.MX6Q SoM
Forlinx
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6Q
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
NanoPi NEO AIR
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
OK335xS-II SBC
Forlinx
1.0 GiB RAM
TI Sitara AM3354
(1x
@800Mhz
)
FET335xS-II SoM
Forlinx
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
TI Sitara AM3354
(1x
@800Mhz
)
CHIP Pro
Next Thing Co.
(Unknown RAM)
, 2x Ethernet
AllWinner R8 (Next Thing GR8)
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
Banana Pi BPI-M2+
Sinovoip
(Unknown RAM)
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Hummingbird H7
Merrii Technology Co., Ltd.
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H8
(8x
@2.0Ghz
)
Banana Pi BPI-M64
Sinovoip
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A64
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Banana Pi BPI-M2 Ultra
Sinovoip
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner R40
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Omega2+
Onion
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
MediaTek MT7688
(1x
@580Mhz
)
CubieTruck Plus (Cubieboard 5)
CubieTech
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
AllWinner H8
(8x
@2.0Ghz
)
NanoPC-T2
FriendlyElec
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Samsung S5P4418
(4x
@1.4Ghz
)
NanoPC-T3
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Samsung S5P6818
(8x
@1.4Ghz
)
NanoPi 2 Fire
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Samsung S5P4418
(4x
@1.4Ghz
)
NanoPi 2
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Samsung S5P4418
(4x
@1.4Ghz
)
NanoPi M3
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Samsung S5P6818
(8x
@1.4Ghz
)
NanoPi NEO
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Banana Pi M3
Sinovoip
512.0 MiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
AllWinner A83T
(8x
@2.0Ghz
)
Orange Pi PC Plus
Xunlong Software
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
Orange Pi Plus 2E
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
Orange Pi Plus 2
Xunlong Software
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
Roseapple Pi
Roseapple Pi
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Actions Semi S500
(4x
@1.3Ghz
)
NanoPi M2
FriendlyElec
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Samsung S5P4418
(4x
@1.4Ghz
)
NanoPi M1
FriendlyElec
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Orange Pi Lite
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Craidd
Tring d.o.o.
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A20
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Raspberry Pi 3 Model B
Raspberry Pi Foundation
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Broadcom BCM2837
(4x Cortex A53
@1.2Ghz
)
Orange Pi One
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
TIGER Board
ALi Corporation
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
ALi M3733
(4x
@1.7Ghz
)
LinkIt Smart 7688 duo
MediaTek
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
MediaTek MT7688AN
(1x
@580Mhz
)
LinkIt Smart 7688
MediaTek
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
MediaTek MT7688AN
(1x
@580Mhz
)
Raspberry Pi Zero
Raspberry Pi Foundation
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
Broadcom BCM2835
(1x ARM1176JZF-S
@1.0Ghz
)
APU1D4
PC Engines
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
AMD G Series T40E
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
APU1D
PC Engines
4.0 GiB RAM
, 3x Ethernet
AMD G Series T40E
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
BeagleBoard-X15
BeagleBoard.org
4.0 GiB RAM
, 3x Ethernet
TI Sitara AM5728
(2x
@1.5Ghz
)
HummingBoard Gate
SolidRun
2.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NXP i.MX6 Solo/DualLite/Dual/Quad
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
HummingBoard Edge
SolidRun
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6 Solo/DualLite/Dual/Quad
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
HummingBoard Pro
SolidRun
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6 Solo/DualLite/Dual/Quad
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
HummingBoard Base
SolidRun
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6 Solo/DualLite/Dual
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
SMC-NTKE1
Calao
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Nvidia Tegra K1
(4x
@2.3Ghz
)
Orange Pi PC
Xunlong Software
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner H3
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
Lemon Pi
EmbedStudio
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Actions Semi S500
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
HiKey
Circuitco
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 620
(8x
@1.2Ghz
)
ODROID-C1+
Hardkernel
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Amlogic S805
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
ODROID-XU4
Hardkernel
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Samsung Exynos-5422
(8x
@2.0Ghz
)
Wandboard Quad
Wandboard
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6 Quad
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
Wandboard Dual
Wandboard
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6 Dual Lite
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Wandboard Solo
Wandboard
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6 Solo
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
BeagleBone Green
Seeed
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
TI AM335X
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
Open-Q 410
Intrinsyc
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Intel Galileo (Gen 2)
Intel
1.0 GiB RAM
Intel Quark X1000
(1x
@400Mhz
)
ODROID-XU3
Hardkernel
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
Samsung Exynos5422
(4x
@2.0Ghz
)
MYC-C7Z010/20
MYIR Tech
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Xilinx Zynq-7010/20
(2x
@670Mhz
)
Inforce 6410
Inforce
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 APQ8064
(4x
@1.7Ghz
)
EDM1-CF-IMX6UL
TechNexion
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6UL
(1x
@530Mhz
)
EDM1-CF-LS1021A
TechNexion
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
QorIQ LS1021A
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
EDM1-CF-IMX6SX
TechNexion
2.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6 SoloX
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Banana Pro
Dongguan Jinlu Electronics
2.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
AllWinner A20
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
PICO-IMX6UL
TechNexion
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6 UltraLite
(1x
@530Mhz
)
DragonBoard 410c
Arrow Electronics
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
Qualcomm Snapdragon 410E
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Tessel 2
Technical Machine
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
MediaTek MT7620N
(1x
@50Mhz
)
TXA5
Ka-Ro
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
Atmel SAMA5D42
(1x
@530Mhz
)
SBC1654
Micro/Sys
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
NXP i.MX515
(1x
@800Mhz
)
FTA20
Faytech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, Programmable gates (FPGA)
AllWinner A20
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
ODROID-W
Hardkernel
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Broadcom BCM2835
(1x
@700Mhz
)
AIOT-X1000
AAEON
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Intel Quark X1000
(1x
@400Mhz
)
Arduino TRE
Arduino
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
TI AM335x
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
CHIP
Next Thing Co.
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
, Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
AllWinner R8
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
MIO-2263
Advantech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Intel Atom E3825 or Celeron J1900
(4x
@2.42Ghz
)
A31 uQ7
Theobroma
8.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A31
(4x
@1.2Ghz
)
Orange Pi Mini 2
Xunlong Software
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Allwinner H3
(4x
@1.54Ghz
)
Orange Pi 2
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Allwinner H3
(4x
@1.54Ghz
)
Orange Pi Plus
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Allwinner H3
(4x
@1.54Ghz
)
SBC-A62
SECO
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6 Solo, DualLite, or Quad
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
SMARC-FiMX6
Embedian
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX6 Quad
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
uQ7-BT-J
SECO
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel E3815 / E3825 / N2807
(2x
@1.46Ghz
)
MA5D4
DENX Computer Systems
4.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Atmel SAMA5D4
(1x
@530Mhz
)
Pine A64 (+)
Pine64
1.0 GiB RAM
, 2x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A64
(4x Cortex A53
@1.2Ghz
)
PCOMnetA5
FS Elektronik Systeme
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP Vybrid-VF6xx
(1x
@400Mhz
)
SOM9331
Shenzhen OpenEmbed M&C Ltd.
(Unknown RAM)
, 2x Ethernet
Qualcomm Atheros AR9331
(1x
@400Mhz
)
UDOO Neo
SECO
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
NXP i.MX6 SoloX
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
pcDuino3B
LinkSprite
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A20
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Firefly-RK3288
T-Chip
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3288
(4x
@1.8Ghz
)
Intel Compute Stick
Intel
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel Atom Z3735F "Bay Trail"
(4x
@1.33Ghz
)
Raspberry Pi 2 Model B
Raspberry Pi Foundation
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Broadcom BCM2836
(4x Cortex A7
@900Mhz
)
Banana Pi BP1-M2
Sinovoip
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A31S
(4x
@1.0Ghz
)
Banana Pi BP1-R1
Sinovoip
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A20
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Orange Pi
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 4x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A20
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Orange Pi Mini
Xunlong Software
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A20
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
ODROID-C1
Hardkernel
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Amlogic S805
(4x
@1.5Ghz
)
Creator CI20
Imagination Technologies
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Ingenic JZ4780
(2x
@1.2Ghz
)
UDOO Dual Basic
SECO
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
NXP i.MX 6
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Cosino Mega 2560
Cosino
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x HDMI
Atmel SAM9G35
(1x
@400Mhz
)
A10-OLinuXino-LIME
Olimex
(Unknown RAM)
, 1x Ethernet
AllWinner A10
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
Banana Pi
LeMaker
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A20
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
pcDuino3
LinkSprite
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A20
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
pcDuino2
LinkSprite
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A10
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
Rock Lite
Radxa
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Rockchip RK3188
(4x
@1.6Ghz
)
pcDuino1
LinkSprite
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A10
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
MinnowBoard MAX
MinnowBoard
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Intel E3815
(1x
@1.46Ghz
)
A20-OLinuXino-MICRO
Olimex
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A20
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Cubieboard 4 (CC-A80)
CubieTech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A80
(8x
@2.0Ghz
)
Cubieboard 3 (Cubietruck)
CubieTech
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A20
(2x
@1.0Ghz
)
Odroid U3
Hardkernel
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Samsung Exynos4412 Prime
(4x
@1.7Ghz
)
BeagleBone Black Rev. C
BeagleBoard.org
2.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
TI AM3358/9
(1x
@1.0Ghz
)
Cubieboard A20
CubieTech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A20
(2x
@1.2Ghz
)
Cubieboard A10
CubieTech
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
AllWinner A10
(1x
@1.2Ghz
)
Raspberry Pi Model B+
Raspberry Pi Foundation
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Broadcom BCM2835
(1x ARM1176JZF-S
@700Mhz
)
Raspberry Pi Model B Rev. 2
Raspberry Pi Foundation
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Broadcom BCM2835
(1x ARM1176JZF-S
@700Mhz
)
Raspberry Pi Model A+
Raspberry Pi Foundation
1.0 GiB RAM
, 1x Ethernet
, 1x HDMI
Broadcom BCM2835
(1x ARM1176JZF-S
@700Mhz
)
512.0 MiB RAM
, 1x HDMI