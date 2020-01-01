Board-DB logo

The Single Board Computer Database

Board-DB, now also known as HackerBoards, is an established comparison website for any single-board computer (SBC), module (SoM) and Linux-supported development board.

If something is missing, here is how to add it.

Star64 4GB Pine64
StarFive JH7110 (4x SiFive U74 @1.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 4x USB , 1x HDMI
Star64 8GB Pine64
StarFive JH7110 (4x SiFive U74 @1.5Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 4x USB , 1x HDMI
Orange Pi 5 Xunlong Software
Rockchip RK3588S (4x Cortex A76 @2.4Ghz + 4x Cortex A55 @ 1.8Ghz )
32.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 4x USB , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
Rock 5B Radxa
Rockchip RK3588 (4x Cortex A76 @2.4Ghz + 4x Cortex A55 @ 1.8Ghz )
16.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 5x USB , 2x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
Banana Pi BPI-W3 Sinovoip
Rockchip RK3588 (4x Cortex A76 @2.4Ghz + 4x Cortex A55 @ 1.8Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 5x USB , 2x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
QuartzPro64 Pine64
Rockchip RK3588 (4x Cortex A76 @2.4Ghz + 4x Cortex A55 @ 1.8Ghz )
16.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 4x USB , 2x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
WL051 DFI
Intel 8th Generation Core Processors (4x @2.2Ghz )
32.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
AL053 DFI
Intel Atom E3900 Series (4x @1.6Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort
AL051 DFI
Intel Atom E3900 Series (4x @1.6Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort
FS053 DFI
NXP i.MX6 (4x @1.0Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
FS051 DFI
NXP i.MX6 (4x @1.0Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
BW051 DFI
Intel Pentium®/Celeron® Processor N3000 Family (4x @1.6Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
WL551 DFI
Intel 8th Generation Core Processors (4x @2.2Ghz )
32.0 GiB RAM , 3x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
GH551 DFI
AMD AMD’s Ryzen Embedded SoCs (4x @2.6Ghz )
16.0 GiB RAM , 3x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort
CS551 DFI
Intel 8th Generation Core Processors (8x @3.6Ghz )
32.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort
KU553 DFI
Intel 7th Generation Core Processors (4x @2.8Ghz )
16.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort
AL553 DFI
Intel Atom Processor E3900 Series (4x @1.6Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
KU551 DFI
Intel 7th Generation Core Processors (4x @2.8Ghz )
16.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort
SU551 DFI
Intel 6th Generation Core Processors (4x @2.8Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort
BW551 DFI
Intel Pentium/Celeron Processor N3000 Family (4x @1.6Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort
AL253 DFI
Intel Atom Processor E3900 Series (4x @1.6Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 4x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
SU256-SCM DFI
Intel 6th Generation Core Processors (2x @2.8Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 4x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
BT259 DFI
Intel Atom/Celeron (4x @2.0Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet
SU251/ SU253 DFI
Intel 6th Generation Core Processors (2x @2.6Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
BT253 DFI
Intel Atom/Celeron (4x @2.0Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
EM3566 Boardcon
Rockchip RK3566 (4x @1.8Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
M8M051 DFI
NXP i.MX 8M (8x @1.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
WL053 DFI
Intel Intel Whiskey Lake (4x @2.2Ghz )
32.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
M8MP553 DFI
NXP i.MX 8M Plus (4x @1.8Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
Zero Radxa
Amlogic S905Y2 (4x @1.8Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x HDMI , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
CM3566 Boardcon
Rockchip RK3566 (4x @1.8Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
Spear-MX8 Variscite
NXP i.MX8 QuadMax (6x @1.8Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
MYS-8MMX MYIR Tech
NXP i.MX8M Mini (4x @1.8Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
AL551 DFI
Intel Atom E3900 (and other Apollo Lake options) (4x @1.6Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort
ALF51 DFI
Intel Atom Processor E3900 Series (4x @2.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort
GHF51 DFI
AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000/V1000 (4x @2.8Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 2x HDMI
UP Squared Pro Aaeon
Intel Pentium 4200, Celeron N3350, or Atom E3950 (4x @1.1Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
AMIX-CML0 Litemax
Intel Comet Lake-S (8x @3.2Ghz )
64.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
AL05P DFI
Intel E39xx, N4200, N3350 (4x @2.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort
Tinker Board 2 ASUS
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
AECX-V1K1 Litemax
AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 (4x @3.35Ghz )
32.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 4x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
UP Xtreme i11 Aaeon
Intel 11th Gen Core i3/i5/i7, Celeron (4x @4.4Ghz )
64.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort , Programmable gates (FPGA)
M8 Novasom
Qualcomm Snapdragon 410E (4x @1.2Ghz )
2.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
APIX-KBL7 Litemax
Intel Core i7/i5/i3 and Celeron (2x @2.8Ghz )
16.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
VAR-SOM-MX6 Variscite
NXP i.MX6 (QuadPlus, Quad, Dual, DualLite, or Solo) (4x @1.2Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
M9 Novasom
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
ND108T Mitac
NXP i.MX8M Quad or Dual (4x @1.3Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
FZ5 Card MYIR Tech
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU5EV (4x @1.5Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 1x DisplayPort , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU) , Programmable gates (FPGA)
MaaXBoard Avnet
NXP i.MX8M (4x @1.5Ghz )
2.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NanoSOM nS02 Exor
STMicroelectronics STM32MP157 (2x @800Mhz )
1.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Odyssey - X86J4105 Seeed
Intel Celeron J4105 (4x @1.5Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
FZ3 Card MYIR Tech
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale ZU3EG (4x @1.2Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU) , Programmable gates (FPGA)
Tinker Edge R ASUS
Rockchip RK3399Pro (6x @1.8Ghz )
6.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort , Neural Accelerator (NPU)
SBC-C61 SECO
NXP i.MX 8M Mini (4x @1.8Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort
HardRock64 Pine64
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
Pynq-Z1 Digilent
Xilinx ZYNQ XC7Z020 (2x @650Mhz )
1.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 2x HDMI , Programmable gates (FPGA)
Pynq-Z2 TUL
Xilinx ZYNQ XC7Z020-1CLG400C (2x @650Mhz )
1.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 2x HDMI , Programmable gates (FPGA)
Banana Pi BPI-F2S Sinovoip
SunPlus SP7021 (4x @1.0Ghz )
1.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU) , Programmable gates (FPGA)
Harrier VersaLogic
Intel Atom E39xx (dual 1.3GHz or quad 1.6GHz) (2x @1.3Ghz )
2.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
UDOO X86 II SECO
Intel N3160 (4x @2.24Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
PICO-IMX8M TechNexion
NXP i.MX8M (Dual, QuadLite, or Quad) (4x @1.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Rock Pi X Radxa
Intel Atom x5-Z8300 (4x @1.84Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
i.MX8M Mini SOM SolidRun
NXP i.MX8M Mini Q (4x @1.8Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU) , Neural Accelerator (NPU)
Khadas VIM3L Khadas
Amlogic S905D3 (4x @1.9Ghz )
2.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
MYD-CZU3EG MYIR Tech
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG (4x @1.2Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
IBR210 Ibase
NXP i.MX8 M Quad, Dual (4x @1.5Ghz )
3.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
PanGu Board i2SOM
STMicroelectronics STM32MP157 (2x @650Mhz )
1.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
MYC-CZU3EG MYIR Tech
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG (4x @1.2Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU) , Programmable gates (FPGA)
emSBC-Argon emtrion
STMicroelectronics STM32MP157 (2x @650Mhz )
1.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
SOM-RK3399 FriendlyElec
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
2.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
MYC-JX8MX MYIR Tech
NXP i.MX 8M (4x @1.3Ghz )
1.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
Conga-SMX8 Congatec
NXP i.MX8 DualMax, QuadPlus, or QuadMax (4x @1.5Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
MYC-Y7Z010/007S MYIR Tech
Xilinx Zynq-7010 (866MHz dual-core) or Zynq-7007S (766MHz single-core) (2x @870Mhz )
1.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , Programmable gates (FPGA)
SM2S-ZUSP MSC Technologies
Xilinx UltraScale+ (4x @1.5Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x DisplayPort , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU) , Programmable gates (FPGA)
SBC-C20 SECO
NXP i.MX8M Quad, QuadLite, or Dual (4x @1.5Ghz )
2.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
UP Xtreme Aaeon
Intel 8th Gen Core i3/i5/i7, Celeron (4x @4.7Ghz )
16.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU) , Programmable gates (FPGA)
M7 Novasom
Rockchip RK3328 (4x @1.5Ghz )
2.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
Hyper-RK39 IEI
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
2.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
EM3399 Boardcon
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 2x HDMI
FS-FP5V Sapphire
AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 (4x @3.8Ghz )
32.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 4x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
Rock Pi 4 Radxa
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
Odroid-H2 Odroid
Intel Celeron J4105U (4x @2.3Ghz )
32.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
Khadas Edge Khadas
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
2.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU) , Neural Accelerator (NPU)
UDOO Bolt SECO
AMD Ryzen Embedded (V1202B on Bolt V3; V1605B on Bolt V8) (2x @3.6Ghz )
32.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 2x HDMI , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
NanoPC-T4 FriendlyElec
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
RockPro64 Pine64
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
Ultra96 AVNET
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG A484 (4x @1.5Ghz )
2.0 GiB RAM , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
HiKey 970 HiSilicon
Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 (8x @2.36Ghz )
6.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , Neural Accelerator (NPU)
UP Core Plus Aaeon
Intel Atom x5-E3940 / x7-E3950 / Celeron N3350 / Pentium N4200 (4x @2.5Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 1x DisplayPort
Firefly-RK3399 T-Chip
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
2.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
Pine H64 Pine64
AllWinner H6-V200 (4x Cortex A53 @1.8Ghz )
3.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
Odroid-N1 Hardkernel
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
RockPro64-AI Pine64
Rockchip RK3399Pro (6x Cortex A53 @1.8Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
RICO-3399 AAEON
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
2.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
Rock960 Vamrs
Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex A72 @2.0Ghz + 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x HDMI
Khadas VIM2 Khadas
Amlogic S912 (8x @1.5Ghz )
3.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI , Onboard Microcontroller (MCU)
UP Core Aaeon
Intel Atom x5-Z8350 Cherry Trail (4x @1.92Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort
UP Squared Aaeon
Intel N3350, N4200, x5-E3940, or x7-E3950 (2x @2.4Ghz )
8.0 GiB RAM , 2x Ethernet , 2x HDMI , 1x DisplayPort , Programmable gates (FPGA)
SBC-A62 SECO
NXP i.MX6 Solo, DualLite, or Quad (4x @1.0Ghz )
1.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI
uQ7-BT-J SECO
Intel E3815 / E3825 / N2807 (2x @1.46Ghz )
4.0 GiB RAM , 1x Ethernet , 1x HDMI